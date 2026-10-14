In Rivne, on October 14, 2026, a residential area and civilian infrastructure were damaged as a result of an enemy attack involving drones, and the number of injured rose to eight.

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police and the State Emergency Service in the Rivne region, a 14-year-old boy was among the victims. Four of the injured were hospitalized. The strike and falling debris from the UAV caused a fire on the roof of a three-story residential building and set four cars ablaze over an area of 100 square meters. The fire has been extinguished, but the shock wave and debris damaged a neighboring house, a utility building, and a total of nine cars.

Emergency response teams, bomb disposal experts, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene. Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Sources: Rivne Regional National Police.

Following the Russian attack on Rivne on October 13, two of the city’s higher education institutions are changing their teaching formats. The Rivne Medical Academy has already switched to distance learning through October 16. Rivne State University of Humanities, one of whose buildings sustained significant damage as a result of the strike, is considering switching to this format by the end of the week.

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