Russia has added journalist Alexander Nevzorov to its blacklist

On October 15, the Russian Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring) added columnist and journalist Alexander Nevzorov to its list of so-called terrorists and extremists.

Previously, on March 19, 2025, Nevzorov’s name had already appeared in this database; however, at that time, he and his wife, Lydia Nevzorova, were listed as members of a family “extremist group.” This occurred after a court in St. Petersburg ruled in July 2024 that the Nevzorovs constituted an “extremist group” (marking the first such precedent in Russian judicial practice) and their property—land plots, a house, a car, and business shares—was confiscated in favor of the Russian Federation.

Rosfinmonitoring’s latest move formalizes Nevzorov’s personal status in the registry, which entails additional financial restrictions and the freezing of all possible transactions and accounts within the Russian Federation.

The journalist, who openly condemns Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and systematically criticizes the Kremlin regime, is currently outside Russia.

Source: ASTRA.

Earlier, the 2nd Western District Military Court in Moscow sentenced writer Boris Akunin in absentia to 14 years in a strict-regime penal colony. The writer was found guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code: aiding terrorist activities, justifying terrorism, and evading his obligations as a “foreign agent.”

Prior to this, Rosfinmonitoring had added Akunin to its list of “terrorists and extremists.” At the same time, criminal cases were opened against him for “justifying terrorism” and spreading “fake news” about the Russian army.

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