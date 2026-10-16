In the village of Domotkan, part of the Verkhnodniprovsk community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 34-year-old Russian soldier Alexander Olenchenko was buried. He was reportedly presented to local residents as a firefighter and rescue worker who died while performing his duties.

Together with the team from the “Myrotvorets” Center, we were able to piece together the man’s biography and analyze the information on his social media page.

According to information released by Anatoliy Stefan, Alexander Olenchenko was born in the Republic of Mordovia, which is part of Russia. He lived and was registered in Moscow and Penza.

From 2017 to 2019, Olenchenko served in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Later, from 2022 to 2023, he worked as a firefighter for the Moscow Ministry of Emergency Situations.

However, from 2024 to 2026, he served in the Russian army again. According to Stefan, this is evidenced by photographs of Olenchenko in military uniform taken during that period.

The colonel also stated that some residents of Domotkan were aware of the military past of the man who was buried in the village but did not disclose this information publicly.

According to Anatoliy Stefan, Oleksandr Olenchenko died on June 13, 2026, presumably during an attack on the headquarters of the Russian occupation forces.

The man’s identity, the officer claims, was established through DNA evidence. Afterward, the body was cremated, and his ashes were later transported to Ukraine for burial.

“He was identified through DNA traces, cremated, and… then his ashes ended up in Ukraine. His father brought them via Belarus and Poland for burial in the village of Domotkan in the Verkhnodniprovsk community,” said the Ukrainian Armed Forces colonel.

Thus, according to information released by Anatoliy Shtefan, the man who was buried in the Dnipropetrovsk region under the guise of a firefighter-rescuer had served in the Russian Armed Forces in recent years.

This was reported on October 15 by Colonel Anatoliy Shtefan of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, whose call sign is “Stirlitz.”

As a reminder, after attempting to surrender to Ukrainian defenders, the Russian soldier was struck by an FPV drone operated by his own troops. Despite this, soldiers from the motorized infantry battalion of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hero of Ukraine Valeriy Gudzi rescued the wounded occupier and evacuated him from the battlefield using a ground-based robotic system (GRS).

Read us on