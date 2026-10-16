According to him, the following areas came under enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling: Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Oleksandrivka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Dniprovske, Komyshany, Antonivka, Yantarne, Mykhailivka, Mykolaivka, Tyahynka, Romashkove, Novodmytrivka, and Kherson.

Eleven private homes and one car were damaged.

As a result of the Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 6 others were injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Russia attacked Rivne, damaging civilian infrastructure.

In Khmelnytskyi, explosions were heard on the morning of October 16 during a Russian airstrike on Ukraine. Shortly before that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a jet-powered drone moving toward the city.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 669 strikes on 48 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy used aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery.

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops attacked Uman in the Cherkasy region. The strike set a high-rise building on fire, injuring five people.

On October 14, Russian troops launched strikes on residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, where private homes are located, came under attack. There are wounded, and houses have been damaged.