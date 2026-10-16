Russia struck the Odesa region; there are casualties and damage to an energy facility

Five civilians were injured in the Odesa region as a result of Russian strikes. The attacks caused large-scale fires and damaged private homes, an energy facility, and a household goods manufacturing plant.

According to his information, the strikes damaged seven private homes, an energy facility, and a household goods manufacturing plant. Large-scale fires broke out at the impact sites, which rescue workers extinguished. Relevant services continue to work at the sites.

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office specified that among the injured were a 58-year-old woman and four men aged 19 to 46. The four injured individuals are in the hospital in moderate condition.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odesa region reported that a large-scale fire broke out at a household goods manufacturing plant as a result of the Russian attack. The fire also spread to a damaged power facility.

Firefighting efforts were significantly hampered by constant air raid sirens. Due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescue workers were forced to repeatedly suspend operations and retreat to safe areas.

Meanwhile, power company workers have already begun restoring power following the nighttime attack. According to the DTEK Group, as of this morning, power had been restored to 33,300 households.

The company noted that restoring the damaged equipment will take time, and repair work is ongoing.

Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, reported on the consequences of the Russian attacks on Telegram.

In Chortkiv, Ternopil Oblast, a foreign-owned company that had operated in the community for over 10 years and was one of the largest taxpayers was completely destroyed as a result of attacks by Russian drones.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 20 settlements in the Kherson region. As a result of the Russian aggression, two people were killed and six others were wounded.

Russia attacked Rivne, damaging civilian infrastructure.

In Khmelnytskyi, explosions were heard on the morning of October 16 during a Russian airstrike on Ukraine. Shortly before that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a jet-powered drone moving toward the city.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 669 strikes on 48 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy used aircraft, drones, multiple-launch rocket systems, and artillery.

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops attacked Uman in the Cherkasy region. The strike caused a high-rise building to catch fire, injuring five people.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, where private homes are located, came under attack. There are wounded, and houses have been damaged.

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