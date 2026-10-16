In downtown Sumy, a Russian drone struck a shopping center

At around 9:00 a.m. on October 16, Russian troops attacked a shopping center in downtown Sumy. According to preliminary reports, the strike was carried out using a "Molniya"-type drone. There are casualties as a result of the attack.

“Two people are reported to have been injured. Their identities and condition are being verified,” the statement said.

The strike damaged the windows of the shopping center building.

Relevant agencies are currently assessing the consequences of the attack.

This was reported by Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the Military Administration.



Russia shelled Sumy with long-range artillery; one person was wounded.

Russia attacked Sumy; a woman was killed and a man was wounded.

As a result of Russian attacks on September 20 in the Zhytomyr region, a fire broke out at a transportation infrastructure facility, and dry grass also caught fire.

The death toll from Russian attacks in the Kyiv region has risen to four. A child who was injured during a strike on the Vyshhorod district died in the hospital. Among the dead are three children and a woman.

Due to the fires in the Kyiv region, the capital may experience smoke and the smell of burning.

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