Russian drones have begun flying new routes to bypass Ukrainian air defense systems

Russia continues to intensify its attacks on Ukraine using jet-powered drones. At the same time, Russian troops are improving their weapons systems and seeking new flight paths for drones to bypass Ukrainian air defenses.

Terrorists from the Russian army launch hundreds of drones every day, including jet-powered ones, whose maximum speed, according to enemy data, reaches 1,000 km/h. Even the most advanced air defense system is unable to intercept them all.

“We see that during the latest attacks, the shoot-down rate ranged from 60% to 85%. In other words, if the enemy launches several hundred attack drones, then 40 to 60 of them, unfortunately, break through the dense, multi-layered air defense system and can reach specific targets,” he states.

Dolintse points out that during the latest attacks, the Russians used new routes for their attack drones, which differ from typical attacks from the north.

“In particular, it cannot be ruled out that during these attacks, relevant relay stations and equipment were used both on the territory of the Republic of Belarus and on the territory of the so-called Transnistrian Republic, which is under Russian control,” he noted.

Aviation expert Bohdan Dolintse spoke about this on the “Kyiv24” broadcast.

In Zaporizhzhia, a large-scale fire at a factory was extinguished following an attack by the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

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