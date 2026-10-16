Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building in Uman was damaged

On the night of October 16, 2026, Russian troops launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in the Cherkasy region. The strikes damaged a residential building in Uman and caused fires at retail warehouses and a company warehouse in Cherkasy. Three people were injured, including a minor.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war—Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, at around 3:00 a.m., during an air raid alert, Russian troops attacked a multi-story residential building in Uman with a “Shahed”-type drone.

The strike caused a fire on the second floor of the building. The building’s facade, window panes, and one vehicle were also damaged.

At another location in Uman, commercial warehouses caught fire following the attack. The fire was successfully extinguished.

In addition, a fire broke out at a warehouse belonging to a company in Cherkasy as a result of the nighttime Russian attack. The fire has now been extinguished.

According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities as a result of the attack. However, three people were injured, including one minor.

Law enforcement officers and rescue workers are on the scene. They are investigating the circumstances of the events and documenting the consequences of the Russian attack.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

This was reported by the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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