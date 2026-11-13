Video: A massive fire broke out at the Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd

On the night of November 12–13, drones attacked an industrial zone in Volgograd, Russia, where one of the Russian Federation’s largest oil refineries—Lukoil-Volgograd Oil Refinery—is located. A fire broke out on the plant’s grounds following the strike, and explosions continued to be heard nearby.

Monitoring channels reported an attack by strike drones on the Volgograd oil refinery. A massive fire broke out in the industrial zone. Later, news outlets published reports of new explosions directly in the vicinity of the facility.

“Explosions are continuing in the area of ‘Lukoil-Volgograd Oil Refinery,’” the monitoring channel’s report stated.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/tmpcp5hm2tg.mp4

Andrey Bocharov, governor of the Volgograd region, confirmed a drone attack on the city. According to him, debris from the drones falling onto an industrial facility in the southern part of Volgograd caused localized fires. Fires were also reported in the surrounding area.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/volgograd-video-2.mp4

At the same time, Bocharov did not specify which facility was involved. Russian authorities traditionally do not name specific fuel and energy infrastructure facilities that come under attack.

“Lukoil-Volgograd Oil Refinery” is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries and the leading fuel producer in the Southern Federal District. The facility is located approximately 350 km from the Ukrainian border as the crow flies.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/tmpeccy0ujx.mp4

The refinery has been in operation since 1957. Its refining capacity exceeds 14 million metric tons of crude oil per year. According to Lukoil, the refining depth is 96.4%. This allows the company to produce a significant amount of finished petroleum products from the raw material.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/1110-97.mp4

The company produces:

gasoline for passenger cars;

diesel fuel;

aviation kerosene;

fuel oil;

bitumen and other petroleum products.

The production of aviation fuel is of particular importance. The plant supplies the fuel market in southern Russia, and its products are also crucial for Russian military logistics. Previously, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the facility is involved in supplying the occupying army.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/1110-91.mp4

The Volgograd Oil Refinery has facilities for primary and secondary oil refining. In particular, one of its main units, CDU-1, is capable of processing approximately 6.5 million metric tons of crude oil per year. Damage to this unit could significantly impact the plant’s production capacity.

Sources: Exilenova+ and Supernova+

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

On the night of November 9, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported a “huge number of UAVs,” explosions, and possible damage to industrial facilities. Amid the attack, the city also experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.

Read us on