Russia killed two men in the Seredino-Budsk community in Sumy Oblast

Two local residents, aged 57 and 47, were killed in a drone attack on November 12. The men were standing near a motorcycle in the Seredino-Budsk community of the Shostka District, according to Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

The enemy attacked them with an FPV drone while the men were standing next to the motorcycle, Grigorov clarified. The head of the Regional State Administration expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. He did not provide any details about the attack.

Russian drones attack civilian vehicles in the region’s communities on a daily basis, the head of the Regional State Administration noted. The greatest danger, he said, is in the border areas, where mandatory evacuation has been ordered.

Grigorov addressed the residents of these areas separately: “I urge residents not to risk their lives and to take advantage of the opportunity to leave for safer places,” he wrote.

Russian forces launched a drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 12. A woman was injured in the attack.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident sustained serious injuries in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

Read us on