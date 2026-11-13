Russian strike on a high-rise building in Rivne: six people injured

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were injured, and some communities were left without power.

According to updated information, six people were injured, including two children. City authorities plan to begin repair work on the building—including the installation of windows—first thing in the morning. This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

The attack in Zdolbuniv also caused a fire in a garage and a car. No information about casualties has been reported so far.

All emergency services are on the scene. Five people are currently known to have been injured. City authorities are preparing to evacuate residents of the high-rise building.

The Regional State Administration reported that the enemy attacked the region’s energy infrastructure and residential areas. As a result of the attack, power has been cut off in settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts. Critical infrastructure facilities are switching to generator power.

The most critical situation regarding power supply is in the Sarny district. Due to constant shelling, utility workers are unable to carry out repair work.

Earlier, Koval reported that due to shelling, some settlements in the region were without power. In one of the villages in the Rivne district, the roof and wall of an unoccupied house were damaged. Windows were shattered in neighboring houses.

Source: Rivne Regional State Administration

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On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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