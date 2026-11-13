Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 80 of 117 Russian drones overnight

On the night of November 12–13, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 117 strike drones, 80 of which were shot down by air defense forces. Enemy strikes were recorded at 24 locations.

According to military reports, on the night of November 13 (beginning at 6:00 p.m. on November 12), the enemy launched 117 Shahed-type strike UAVs (63 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera,” and “Parody”-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, and Gvardeyskoye in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 80 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (39 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera” drones, and other types of drones.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 24 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 10 locations.

Source: Air Force Command

Russian troops launched a drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 12. A woman was injured as a result of the attack.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident sustained serious injuries in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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