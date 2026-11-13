Russia attacked Vinnytsia on the night of November 13: there are casualties, and a kindergarten was damaged

A Russian strike on Vinnytsia resulted in civilian casualties and damage to a kindergarten building. Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported on the consequences of the attack.

“Two women were injured as a result of yet another Russian attack on Vinnytsia. They were taken to hospitals, where they are receiving the necessary medical care,” the statement said.

According to the mayor, a residential building caught fire as a result of the strike, and other private homes, apartment buildings, and a kindergarten sustained damage from the blast wave. Emergency services are on the scene.

Russian troops launched a drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 12. A woman was injured in the attack.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident sustained serious injuries in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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