Video: Drones Attacked Yandex's Data Center Again in Vladimir, Russia

On the night of October 15–16, about ten explosions were heard in Vladimir, Russia. Videos of flashes in the sky and on the ground appeared online, and after suspected strikes on the Yandex data center, users began complaining about disruptions in the company’s services. Information about the consequences of the attack requires official confirmation.

The first reports of explosions in Vladimir appeared online around 1:00 a.m. on October 16, according to the Supernova+ Telegram channel. Local residents posted videos showing flashes, the sounds of drone engines, and the flight of a more powerful projectile resembling a missile. According to the administrators of the OSINT public group, this may be a second strike on the Yandex data center.

In a video from Vladimir, local residents shared their impressions of the drone attack on October 16. One of them, watching the explosions and flashes of fire, exclaimed, “Oh my God.” Another, after hearing the roar of the projectile and another explosion, speculated that a strike had occurred, but did not specify which facility might have been hit.

Yandex’s data centers are located on the eastern outskirts of Vladimir, in the Energetik district. According to Google Maps, the approximate coordinates of the facility are 56.10157, 40.19054. At this address, there is a group of four buildings designated as data centers, each with an area of about 6,000 square meters.

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The “Volodymyr 750/500/220/110 kV” substation is located 1.6 km east of them, and the “Pantsir” anti-aircraft missile system is 4 km away, according to online reports.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet confirmed reports of an attack on Yandex data centers in Volodymyr on October 16.

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Oleksandr Avdeev, governor of the Volodymyr region, confirmed the drone attack on the region. At around 8:00 a.m. on October 16, he stated that UAVs had allegedly attacked a “thermal infrastructure facility,” but all aerial targets, according to him, were shot down by air defense systems.

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Avdeev reported “minor damage” and stated that there was no destruction. He also added that the drone attack is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a service that monitors the operation of internet resources in Russia recorded approximately 10% of Yandex services experiencing disruptions on the night of October 15–16.

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Users reported that websites were inaccessible and that there were issues with the “Yandex Traffic,” “Yandex Transport,” and “Yandex Electric Trains” services. There were also reports of search malfunctions, problems loading results, and "Yandex Maps" being unavailable.

Source: Supernova+

Attacks on Yandex data centers disrupted the operations of Russian bot farms.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked a Yandex data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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