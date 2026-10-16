An oil depot in the Khmelnytskyi region came under attack, and explosions rocked the city

Russian troops are continuing yet another attack on Ukraine. On the morning of October 16, explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi, and an oil depot in the region came under fire.

What is known about the attack

At 7:24 a.m., the Air Force reported a jet-powered UAV heading toward Khmelnytskyi from the south.

By 7:26 a.m., reports of explosions in the city had emerged.

Tyurin reported that air defense forces were active in the region and that a drone had been shot down. As a result of the attack, residential buildings in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district were damaged. A fire broke out in the summer kitchen of one of them. Rescue workers extinguished the blaze.

In total, 10 residential buildings were damaged: ceilings, fences, and doors were damaged, and windows were shattered. Fortunately, there were no casualties, the head of the Regional State Administration wrote.

He noted that efforts to extinguish a fire at an oil depot in the Shepetivka district are ongoing. Firefighting efforts are being complicated by the security situation.

As of 9:02 a.m., an air raid alert is again in effect in the region. The Regional State Administration urged local residents to remain in shelters.

This was reported by Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.

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