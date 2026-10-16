In Zaporizhzhia, rescue workers extinguished a large-scale fire at a private company that broke out as a result of a Russian drone strike.

According to reports, extinguishing the fire was complicated by the constant threat of further attacks, so rescue workers had to suspend their efforts.

The fire was extinguished over an area of 500 square meters. There were no casualties.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there were casualties.

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