In the Ternopil region, Russian drones completely destroyed a foreign-owned company

In Chortkiv, Ternopil Oblast, a foreign-owned company that had been operating in the community for over 10 years and was one of the largest taxpayers was completely destroyed as a result of attacks by Russian drones.

According to him, the company was attacked over the course of two days. First, a single Russian drone struck the facility, and the next day, it was attacked by two more drones.

As of the morning of October 16, the company had been completely destroyed.

“Yesterday, one drone, and today two more enemy drones completely destroyed our community’s largest taxpayer, which had been operating in our community for over 10 years,” said Volodymyr Shmatko.

The mayor noted that thanks to the timely evacuation of employees, further casualties from the Russian attacks were avoided.

At the same time, the second strike occurred in full view of onlookers. After the strike, rescue workers arrived at the scene to address the aftermath of the attack.

The destruction of the enterprise dealt a serious blow to the community’s economy, as it had operated in Chortkiv for over a decade and provided significant tax revenue to the local budget.

The circumstances and consequences of the Russian strikes are being investigated.

This was reported by Chortkiv Mayor Volodymyr Shmatko.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 20 settlements in the Kherson region. As a result of the Russian aggression, two people were killed and six others were wounded.

Russia attacked Rivne, damaging civilian infrastructure.

In Khmelnytskyi, explosions were heard on the morning of October 16 during a Russian airstrike on Ukraine. Shortly before that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a jet-powered drone moving toward the city.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 669 strikes on 48 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy used aircraft, drones, multiple-launch rocket systems, and artillery.

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops attacked Uman in the Cherkasy region. The strike set a high-rise building on fire, injuring five people.

On October 14, Russian troops launched strikes on residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, where private homes are located, came under attack. There are wounded, and houses have been damaged.

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