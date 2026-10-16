In the Tyumen Region of the Russian Federation, airspace was closed and internet access was restricted due to drone attacks

A drone hazard alert has been issued in Russia’s Tyumen Region. Due to the threat of drone attacks, airspace has been temporarily closed and mobile internet service has been suspended.

“Attention! A drone threat alert has been declared in the Tyumen region. This is a preventive measure. Stay calm and remain vigilant!” wrote the regional governor.

According to local media reports, websites included on the so-called “white list” of resources—which remain accessible despite mobile internet restrictions—continue to operate in Tyumen.

At the same time, Tyumen Airport has temporarily suspended the arrival and departure of flights. Similar security measures have also been implemented in the neighboring Sverdlovsk Oblast.

Earlier reports indicated that on the night of October 16, air defense systems in Russia’s Rostov Oblast allegedly shot down 50 Ukrainian drones. Additionally, according to reports from the Russian side, one missile was destroyed.

There is no independent confirmation of these claims in the information provided.

This was reported by Alexander Moor, governor of the Tyumen region, on his Telegram channel.

On the night of October 16, about ten explosions were heard in Vladimir, Russia. Videos of flashes in the sky and on the ground appeared online, and after suspected strikes on the Yandex data center, users began complaining about disruptions in the company’s services. Information about the consequences of the attack requires official confirmation.

The strikes on Yandex’s data centers disrupted the operations of Russian bot farms.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked a Yandex data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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