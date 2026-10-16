A fire was reported at the Nizhnegorsk power substation in Crimea

On the morning of October 16, a fire broke out at the “Nizhnegorskaya” electrical substation on the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula. This was reported on local social media; there is no official confirmation of the information in the post.

“At 7 a.m. in the village of Nizhnegorsk, a power substation on Molodizhna Street is on fire; gunshots were heard, but there were no explosions,” according to a post online.

It is noted that the “Nizhnegorskaya” 110/35/10 kV electrical substation has transformers with a rated capacity of 50 MVA. The substation serves as a power supply and distribution center for consumers in the Nizhnegorsk district.

This was reported by the Telegram channel “Krymsky Veter.”

As a reminder, in the Tyumen region of the Russian Federation, airspace was closed and internet access was restricted due to drone attacks.

Strikes on Yandex data centers disrupted the operation of Russian bot farms.

On the night of October 11, drones attacked a Yandex data center in the Vladimir region of Russia. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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