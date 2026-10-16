In the Kyiv region, 33 facilities were damaged in the past 24 hours due to Russian attacks

In the Kyiv region, as of the morning of October 16, 33 structures—including 25 private homes—were damaged as a result of Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. Two people were also injured.

The regional military administration reported this on Telegram.

Specifically, in the Bucha district, five private homes, a warehouse, and a passenger car were damaged. One person was injured.

In the Vyshhorod district, two private homes were damaged, and one person was injured.

In the Fastiv district, 18 private homes and three passenger cars were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, an infrastructure facility was damaged.

Source: KOVA

The night in Volyn was extremely difficult—the region came under continuous attack by “Shahed”-type jet drones. About 20 enemy targets were directed at the region. As a result of the attack, civilian and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In Khmelnytskyi, explosions were heard on the morning of October 16 during a Russian airstrike on Ukraine. Shortly before that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a jet-powered drone moving toward the city.

Over the course of the day, Russian troops carried out 669 strikes on 48 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy used aircraft, drones, multiple-launch rocket systems, and artillery.

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops attacked Uman in the Cherkasy region. The strike set a high-rise building on fire, injuring five people.

On October 14, Russian troops launched strikes on residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, where private homes are located, came under attack. There are wounded, and houses have been damaged.

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