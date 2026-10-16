The Insider reported that China is supplying equipment for Russian drones

The Chinese company Shenzhen Xingkai Technology plans to supply Russia with mesh modems for drones, which could help them penetrate deeper into Ukrainian territory during attacks. This was reported by The Insider.

A correspondent for The Insider in Ukraine examined the Xingkai Tech mesh modem found in a “Gerber” drone.

Posing as a Russian military supplier, the investigator obtained evidence that the Chinese manufacturer is willing to knowingly sell modems to a factory in Alabuga—a so-called economic zone of the aggressor country.

The publication notes that mesh networks are the most practical technology for controlling Russian long-range UAVs over Ukraine. Using this system, Russian drones can be controlled manually and receive commands in flight by exploiting “gaps” in Ukraine’s air defense system.

According to The Insider’s estimates, Xingkai Tech holds about half of the market for high-performance mesh modems for the “Gerber” and “Geranium” systems, so the company’s product shipments are of great importance to Russian military equipment manufacturers.

When journalists asked for a quote on the cost of supplying 500 devices to Alabuga, the manufacturer issued an invoice for 19.5 million yuan. That is approximately $2.87 million.

Despite the fact that potential buyers explicitly stated the equipment’s military purpose, the Chinese company continued to discuss the deal. They suggested using accounts at DBS Bank, Ping An Bank, and China Merchants Bank for payment.

According to The Insider’s estimates, Shenzhen Xingkai Technology accounts for about half of the market for high-powered mesh modems designed for Russian “Geran” and “Gerbera” drones.

A mesh network is a communication system in which devices can transmit data to one another via intermediate nodes. This allows drones to act as signal relays and maintain communication with other drones that are out of direct line of sight with the operator.

These modems enable the transmission of commands between drones, particularly during flights deep into Ukrainian territory. This allows drones to maintain communication with one another at a distance when a direct communication channel with the operator is unavailable.

According to the investigation, Chinese components are a key part of the communication systems used in Russian attack drones.

Source: The Insider

As a reminder, Russian Geran-5 drones were capable of reaching speeds of up to 800 km/h over Ukraine.

Earlier, Flash explained why Russia is collecting video footage of Geran drone strikes.

Russian jet-powered drones have reached distances of up to 880 km—Flash warned of a new threat.

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