A series of explosions rocked Lviv on the morning of October 16

Russian troops continue to attack Ukraine with drones. On the morning of October 16, explosions were heard again in Lviv.

What is known about the attack

At 9:10 a.m., it was reported that a Russian drone was heading toward Lviv.

Five minutes later, explosions were heard in the city.

“You can hear the air defense systems in action,” Andriy Sadovyi reported.

As the Lviv Regional State Administration added, the combat UAV was shot down as it approached Lviv.

Shortly after that, the all-clear was given, but the alert was later sounded again.

The Air Force warned of another jet-powered UAV heading toward Busk in the Lviv region from the north.

Repeated explosions were heard in Lviv at 9:45 a.m., according to journalists from Channel 24.

Around 9:57 a.m., there was a loud explosion for the third time.

Explosions were heard in Lviv: air defense systems are active.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

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