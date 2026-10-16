In Volyn, 370,000 customers were left without power following a massive drone attack

The night in Volyn was extremely difficult—the region came under continuous attack from “Shahed”-type jet drones. About 20 enemy targets were directed at the region. The attack damaged civilian and critical infrastructure.

As of 8:00 a.m., 370,000 customers were without power. Restoration work is ongoing.

A private enterprise in Manevychi was damaged. Two people were injured; the fate of five others remains unknown.

In Lutsk, a foreign-invested enterprise was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties there.

“Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Throughout the day, please do not ignore air raid sirens and stay away from shopping centers and crowded places,” said Roman Romanyuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional State Administration.

This was reported by Roman Romanyuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional State Administration. In Khmelnytskyi, explosions were heard on the morning of October 16 during a Russian airstrike on Ukraine. Shortly before that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a jet-powered drone moving toward the city. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 669 strikes on 48 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy used aircraft, drones, multiple-launch rocket systems, and artillery. On the morning of October 16, Russian troops attacked Uman in the Cherkasy region. The strike set a high-rise building on fire, injuring five people. On October 14, Russian troops launched strikes on residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, where private homes are located, came under attack. There are wounded, and houses have been damaged.

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