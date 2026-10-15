Video: A Russian FPV drone attacked a cultural center in Kramatorsk

A Russian FPV drone struck a cultural center in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, causing a fire.

While firefighters were battling the blaze, Russian drones repeatedly attempted to launch follow-up strikes. Due to the threat, rescue workers were forced to take cover.

Despite the danger, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which covered an area of 800 square meters.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier recounted the death of nearly his entire family following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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