The Su-34 bombers, which were struck by a Ukrainian “Neptune” long-range missile at the Russian airfield in Borisoglebsk, were preparing for new attacks on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy clarified that four Su-34 aircraft were destroyed as a result of the attack, and two more were damaged.

“The Russians were using them to terrorize our people. These very aircraft were ready to launch new strikes against Ukraine and were loaded with aerial bombs. Our long-range ‘Neptune’ missile was used to strike the target,” the president noted.

In addition, Ukrainian long-range strikes were carried out against storage and launch sites for attack drones in the Oryol region. A target was also struck in the Black Sea.

“These are our just responses to all Russian terror against Ukraine. Russia is dragging out the war, so our long-range operations will continue,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

This was reported with reference to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy and Mádár will meet for the first time in Brussels on the sidelines of the EU summit.

Earlier, Madyar responded positively to the Ukrainian draft law on education in the languages of national minorities.

As a reminder, a bill on education in the languages of national minorities has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Prior to this, Péter Mádár responded to allegations in the phone case.

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