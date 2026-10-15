During the Russian attack, a drone flew into Moldova and returned to Ukraine

On the night of October 15, a drone violated Moldovan airspace during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

According to the Moldovan Ministry of Defense, the drone entered from the direction of the Odesa region at 1:43 a.m., flew toward the village of Purkar, and returned to Ukraine via the area around the village of Starokozache by 1:51 a.m.

The Moldovan military continues to monitor the country’s airspace in coordination with relevant agencies and partners.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Moldova

On the morning of October 3, five drones crossed into Moldovan airspace. The incidents occurred amid a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces carried out a massive attack on Mykolaiv, using an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and Shahed-type strike drones. As a result of the shelling, three civilian men were injured, and damage to port and urban infrastructure was also reported.

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