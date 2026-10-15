+11° Kyiv +13° Warsaw +19° Washington
$ 44.91 € 50.33 zł 11.52
$ 44.91 € 50.33 zł 11.52
+11° Kyiv +13° Warsaw +19° Washington
News War with the russian federation

During the Russian attack, a drone flew into Moldova and returned to Ukraine

UA NEWS 15 October 2026 15:36
During the Russian attack, a drone flew into Moldova and returned to Ukraine

On the night of October 15, a drone violated Moldovan airspace during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

According to the Moldovan Ministry of Defense, the drone entered from the direction of the Odesa region at 1:43 a.m., flew toward the village of Purkar, and returned to Ukraine via the area around the village of Starokozache by 1:51 a.m.

The Moldovan military continues to monitor the country’s airspace in coordination with relevant agencies and partners.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Moldova

On the morning of October 3, five drones crossed into Moldovan airspace. The incidents occurred amid a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces carried out a massive attack on Mykolaiv, using an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and Shahed-type strike drones. As a result of the shelling, three civilian men were injured, and damage to port and urban infrastructure was also reported.

Read us on
Download our app