Satellite images of the Russian military airfield “Borisoglebsk” in the Voronezh region, where the Ukrainian Navy struck six Su-34M bombers, have been published online.

The images show the damage at the aircraft parking area. According to published data, six Su-34M aircraft were at the airfield on October 13. The Ukrainian military struck the facility on the night of October 14–15 using missiles from the “Neptune” system.

Satellite images show the damage to the bombers at the Borisoglebsk airfield.

On October 13, six Su-34M aircraft were recorded at the site of the strike.

This was reported by Russian propaganda media.

Ukraine received warnings about ballistic missiles during three waves of Russian attacks, according to Ignat.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to that, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed to have struck a 9-story building.

We should add that late on the evening of October 12, the Left Bank of Kyiv came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Nikolayevsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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