The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a Rubicon unit and a launch site for Russian drones

Ukrainian defense forces attacked a gathering point for personnel of the Russian “Rubicon” UAV unit in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as a facility for storing and launching strike drones near Donetsk.

The strikes took place on October 14 and during the night of October 15. Explosions and the activation of Russian air defenses were reported in the Donetsk area. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

In addition, damage to four drone storage facilities near Hvardiyiske in occupied Crimea has been confirmed as a result of a previous strike on October 13. Signs of a secondary detonation were observed there.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zelenskyy stated that monthly losses among Russian troops have reached 43,000 personnel.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 13, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,650 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on Russian military losses as of October 14, 2026. Total losses since the start of the war have amounted to approximately 1,557,350 personnel.

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