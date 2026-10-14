In Rostov-on-Don, a massive fire has been raging for four days at the oil loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery, which was attacked by drones.

The fire has already engulfed 8 of the 12 storage tanks, and another one exploded on the evening of October 13.

According to reports, drones attacked the terminal on the night of October 10. Footage released shows burning tanks and thick black smoke. As of the morning of October 14, there was no information regarding the fire’s containment.

The total capacity of the tank farm is 60,000 cubic meters. The terminal handles the transshipment of petroleum products for export and was used to supply fuel to the Russian army.

Yuriy Slyusar, governor of the Rostov Region, stated that on the night of October 14, the region came under a massive drone attack. According to him, Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down more than 160 drones. He did not provide any information on the consequences of the attack on the terminal.

As a reminder, a fire broke out in the Saratov region following a drone attack.

The drone attack on Moscow caused widespread flight delays and cancellations.

The General Staff updated Russia’s casualties in the war against Ukraine as of October 14.

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