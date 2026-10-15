Russian troops struck two industrial facilities in the Poltava region

On the morning of October 15, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region, striking two industrial facilities. Details regarding the consequences of the attack and possible casualties have not yet been specified.

This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

“Enemy UAVs were recorded striking two industrial facilities in the Poltava and Myrhorod districts. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties,” the statement said.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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