Parts of Rivne and the Rivne District were left without power following an attack by Russia

As a result of the Russian attack, parts of Rivne and the Rivne district were left without power. Details regarding the extent of the power outage and the causes of the damage to the power infrastructure have not yet been specified.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

“As a result of the attack, parts of Rivne and the district are without power. Utility workers are working to restore power,” the statement said.

Later, at 6:18 a.m., Koval clarified: “Rivne now has power. Parts of Zdolbuniv, as well as Dyadkovychi and Shpakiv, remain without power due to damage to power lines.”

Power outages caused by Russian attacks were reported in Kyiv and seven regions.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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