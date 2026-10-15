The General Staff has updated the Russian Federation's military casualties as of October 15, 2026

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,880 Russian occupiers over the past day. New data on Russian military casualties was released as of October 15, 2026.

As of October 15, Russia has lost the following in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,559,230 (+1,880) individuals;

tanks – 12,414 (+0);

armored combat vehicles – 25,537 (+2);

artillery systems – 51,233 (+38);

MLRS – 2,216 (+4) units;

air defense systems – 1,707 (+3);

aircraft – 443 (+0) units;

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 2,955 (+4) units;

Operational-tactical UAVs – 564,897 (+1,308) units;

cruise missiles – 5,130 (+4) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 163,324 (+535) units;

special-purpose vehicles – 4,830 (+2) units.

Source: General Staff

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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