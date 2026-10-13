Sybiga announced the continuation of intelligence sharing between Ukraine and the United States

Ukraine continues to receive intelligence from the United States. Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced this on October 13.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga made this statement during the Warsaw Security Forum.

“You are probably wondering whether we are receiving intelligence from the American side. Yes, we are continuing this cooperation,” the foreign minister confirmed, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

As a reminder, the U.S. is threatening to cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine due to strikes on Russian oil refineries.

The Ukrainian negotiating delegation arrived in the U.S. on October 9 to meet with American officials in preparation for upcoming trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may travel to Moscow again by the end of October for talks with Vladimir Putin on ending the war against Ukraine.

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