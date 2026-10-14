In the Lviv region, 11 houses were damaged in a Russian drone attack; there are casualties

In the village of Malehiv in the Lviv region, 11 private homes were damaged on October 13 when a Russian jet-powered drone crashed. A total of 25 local residents were injured; one of the victims remains under medical supervision.

On Tuesday, October 14, cleanup efforts following the Russian attack continue in Malechiv.

Representatives of the Community Office are preparing reports from the commission’s inspection of the damaged property to document the extent of the destruction.

Following the Russian attack on October 13, two women were taken to St. Panteleimon Hospital; medical professionals assessed their condition as moderate.

One of the victims was discharged for outpatient treatment after receiving medical care. She was diagnosed with a contusion to the parietal region of the head and a bruised finger.

The other victim suffered an acute stress reaction and remains under medical supervision. Her condition is assessed as moderate given her chronic heart failure.

In private homes damaged by the crash of a Russian drone, cracks in the walls and damage to windows and doors were observed. In total, 53 windows and 13 front doors were shattered or damaged.

Three houses on Dorosha Street sustained significant damage. In these homes, the roofs were destroyed, the walls were severely damaged, and all windows and doors were shattered.

Representatives of the Community Office continue to document the aftermath of the Russian strike and are preparing reports from the commission’s inspection of the damaged buildings.

Residents of the affected homes will be assisted in temporarily sealing the damaged windows with plastic sheeting. In addition, people are being offered free temporary housing.

Cleanup efforts following the attack in Malehiv are ongoing.

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