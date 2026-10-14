Three people were killed and 10 others were injured in a drone attack in Lutsk

Three people were killed and 10 others were injured in Lutsk as a result of a Russian attack. As of 1:45 p.m., the fire at the site where drone debris struck the “Eurogurt” wholesale warehouse had been contained, and debris removal is underway.

This was reported by Roman Romanyuk, a representative of the Volyn Regional State Administration (OVA).

According to him, two of the victims were found directly at the scene. Another person died in the hospital.

Residents of a nine-story apartment building were also injured as a result of the attack. Two people were injured there, including one child.

Work continues at the scene to address the aftermath of the strike and clear the rubble.

Source: Volyn Regional State Administration (OVA)

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking a residential area in the private sector.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 1,030 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

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