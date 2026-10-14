Defense Forces struck a storage and launch site for Russian drones near Donetsk — General Staff

The Ukrainian military struck a storage and launch site for the Russian army’s attack drones in the area of temporarily occupied Donetsk.

On October 13 and during the night of October 14, the Defense Forces struck a number of military facilities belonging to the Russian invaders.

Specifically, a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack UAVs was struck in the Donetsk area.

The systematic targeting of such facilities is aimed at reducing the Russians’ ability to strike civilian infrastructure on Ukrainian territory.

In addition, warehouses containing logistical supplies for Russian units were struck in the Popova Balka and Hirnyk areas of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported on Telegram by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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