In Kharkiv, the body of the fourth victim was recovered from the rubble

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kharkiv on the evening of October 13 has risen to four. Rescuers recovered the body of another victim from the rubble of a residential building.

“A fourth body was recovered from the rubble of a building in the Kholodnohirskyi district.”

According to the mayor, on October 13, the enemy continued to terrorize Kharkiv—a strike on transportation infrastructure in the Osnovyanskyi district was also recorded. The consequences are being assessed.

At 11:41 a.m., Terekhov reported that a new strike by an enemy drone on the Kholodnogorsk district of the city had been recorded.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on social media.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles; a direct hit was recorded.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were wounded as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

Read us on