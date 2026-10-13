In the Khmelnytskyi region, a truck and a company warehouse were damaged in an attack by the Russian Federation

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a Russian attack damaged a truck and the facade of a warehouse on the grounds of one of the region’s enterprises. No reports of fatalities or injuries have been received so far.

“The enemy attacked the Khmelnytskyi region during the day. Air defense forces were deployed. As a result of the Russian attack, a truck and the facade of a warehouse on the grounds of one of the region’s enterprises were damaged,” the official reported.

According to Serhiy Tyurin, no one was killed or injured as a result of the attack.

No information regarding other possible consequences of the Russian strike has been reported at this time.

Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the enemy strike on Facebook.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 9 in Chernihiv, approximately 60% of the rebuilt “Epicenter” shopping center was destroyed. The company is currently assessing the extent of the damage.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

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