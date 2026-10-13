Video: Russians Strike a Stronghold in Sloviansk

Russian troops shelled Sloviansk in the Donetsk region and hit a stronghold in the Lisny microdistrict. Six people were injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

According to him, the strike took place on Tuesday, October 13, at approximately 12:45 p.m. Information about the casualties was released after the shelling in a video message that Lyakh posted on Facebook.

“Today at 12:45 p.m., the enemy shelled the city of Sloviansk. The strike hit the ‘point of resilience’—the Lisny neighborhood. So far, six people are known to have been wounded,” the head of the city military administration said.

The statement did not provide details on the condition of the wounded or other consequences of the attack.

Source: Vadym Lyakh

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

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