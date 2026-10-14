"Russia is trying to outflank Orikhiv and advance toward Zaporizhzhia," — Polyovyi

Russian troops have concentrated significant forces in the Huliaipole sector and are attempting to outflank Orikhiv in order to advance toward Zaporizhzhia and cut off key logistics routes used by Ukrainian defenders. At the same time, the occupiers continue their attempts to advance along the Dnipro River.

According to Polovyi, the Russian command is seeking to move its units closer to the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. However, this is being hindered by Ukrainian defenses in the Orikhiv area.

“To avoid a head-on assault on Orikhiv, the enemy is attempting to bypass it on one side via Hulyaypole, while also continuing to try to bypass Orikhiv on its left flank by moving along the Dnipro River,” the military official explained.

He noted that after the 7th Corps was deployed to this sector, it was possible to improve command and control of the troops and coordination among Ukrainian units.

One of the priorities remains the destruction of Russian supply routes, particularly along the Hulyaypole–Pology route.

To strike logistical targets, Ukrainian defenders are using long-range drones capable of operating tens of kilometers from the front lines.

Volodymyr Polovyi reported that Russian troops are amassing personnel and equipment in the 7th Corps’ area of responsibility. Due to fog and the longer hours of darkness, the occupiers are increasingly attempting to infiltrate between Ukrainian military positions.

According to the Airborne Forces representative, units from two full-fledged combined-arms armies, as well as other Russian formations, are operating within the area of responsibility of a single corps.

“Within the area of responsibility of just one corps, units from two full-fledged combined-arms armies are operating: one incomplete—the 36th Combined Arms Army, the 68th Army Corps, the 155th Marine Brigade, and Russia’s 22nd Special Purpose Brigade—this is a massive concentration of forces and equipment. Of course, the enemy will try to exploit its numerical superiority by turning it into a bloody advance through our defensive lines,” Polyovyi concluded.

Thus, in the Zaporizhzhia sector, Russian troops are attempting to bypass Ukrainian defensive positions, are building up their forces, and are looking for opportunities to advance, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces are working to disrupt enemy logistics and coordinate their defense.

This was reported by Volodymyr Polyovyi, Chief of Communications for the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops.

Over the past 24 hours, 229 combat engagements took place on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian occupation forces. The highest number of enemy attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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