On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some communities.

Vinnytsia Oblast. Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, reported that damage had occurred as a result of yet another Russian shelling. As of 8:54 a.m., parts of the oblast and the regional capital were without electricity and water.

According to the official, the relevant services are working to restore utility services.

Rivne Oblast. Power outages were reported in various districts of the region as a result of enemy attacks. According to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, the Rivne district had the highest number of facilities without electricity.

Restoration efforts are being hampered by new attacks. The regional head urged residents to ensure their own safety and that of their loved ones, as the air raid alert remains in effect.

Kharkiv Oblast. In the Lozova community, some residents are without power. Mayor Serhiy Zelenskyy reported that a massive Russian attack has been ongoing for nearly a day.

According to him, private homes, apartment buildings, educational and medical facilities, as well as critical infrastructure sites have been damaged. The extent of the damage is being assessed. Rescue workers and utility services are on the scene.

The mayor emphasized that the threat persists and urged residents to seek shelter or other safe locations if possible.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Emergency power outages have been implemented due to a massive attack on the energy infrastructure. According to JSC “Khmelnytskyoblenergo,” the northern part of the oblast is partially without power.

Emergency repair work will begin once the air raid alert has ended. Utility workers promise to make every effort to restore power to consumers as quickly as possible.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted yet another failure to warn partners about Russian ballistic missiles.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by Russia on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling on October 19.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

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