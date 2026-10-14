Russia attacked a transportation company in the Kharkiv region; there are casualties

On the morning of October 14, Russian troops launched a drone strike on a private transportation company in the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv District. Four employees sustained severe injuries as a result of the attack.

“Around 9:00 a.m., the occupiers struck a private transportation company in Derhachi with a drone. Four employees of the company, suffering from severe burns over their bodies, were taken to Derhachi Central Hospital,” the official said.

According to Zadorenko, the victims suffered severe burns over their bodies. Medical personnel are currently fighting to save their lives.

This was reported by Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, on Telegram.

Once again, Ukraine received no warning from its partners about a missile strike on Kyiv on the evening of October 13. One possible reason is the difficulty of detecting ballistic missiles under adverse weather conditions, particularly during heavy cloud cover and fog.

Russian forces launched a strike using a “Shahed”-type drone against a residential area in Rivne. At least three civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the “Epicenter” company destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian forces attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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