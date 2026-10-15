Russia attacked Kamianets-Podilskyi; a fire broke out at a factory

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked the Khmelnytskyi region with strike drones. The shelling caused a fire at a facility in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district.

Over the past day, air defense forces shot down or intercepted 10 targets in the region, but a fire broke out at a facility in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district.

Local emergency responders quickly extinguished the fire.

So far, the administration has not received any reports of fatalities or injuries.

“Thank you to the air defense forces for protecting the region,” wrote Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration (RSA).

In Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, seven people were injured as a result of Russian attacks. In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 964 strikes on 61 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

Read us on