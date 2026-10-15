Russia attacked the Kirovohrad region with nearly 360 drones; there are casualties and injuries

On the night of October 14–15, Russia launched a large-scale attack on the Kirovohrad region, deploying nearly 360 drones. This was the largest strike on the region since the start of the full-scale invasion. As a result of the attack, three residents of Kropyvnytskyi were killed, and six others were injured.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had strikes at 26 locations,” said the head of the regional military administration.

According to him, Russian troops deliberately targeted critical infrastructure, transportation companies, logistics facilities, and residential buildings.

“The enemy deliberately targeted critical infrastructure, transportation companies, logistics facilities, and residential buildings,” added Andriy Raikovych.

Kropyvnytskyi suffered the most damage. Znam’yanka, Oleksandriya, Pomichna, and a number of other communities in the Kirovohrad region were also hit.

Three residents of Kropyvnytskyi were killed as a result of the Russian attack. Six more people were injured. The injured received the necessary medical care.

Relevant services continue to work at the sites of the strikes. Specialists are clearing up the aftermath of the shelling, assessing the damage, and determining the needs of those affected to ensure they receive the necessary assistance.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the Russian strikes targeted enterprises, warehouses, logistics centers, and residential buildings in Kropyvnytskyi.

Fires broke out at some of the targeted sites following the strikes and were extinguished by rescue workers.

The attack lasted more than 10 hours on the night of October 14–15. Efforts to address its consequences are ongoing.

Thus, the massive Russian strike on the Kirovohrad region resulted in the deaths of three people, injuries to six others, and damage to critical infrastructure, logistics facilities, and residential buildings.

This was reported by Andriy Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration.

In the Sumy region, two civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling. Over the course of 24 hours, from the morning of October 14 to the morning of October 15, Russian troops carried out 30 attacks on 21 settlements in 13 territorial communities of the region.

In Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, seven people were wounded as a result of Russian attacks. In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 964 strikes on 61 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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