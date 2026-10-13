Video: A massive fire broke out at the Aksaikardandetal plant in Rostov

On October 13, a large-scale fire broke out at the Aksaikardandetal plant in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. According to preliminary reports and eyewitnesses at the scene, the fire engulfed a significant portion of the production facilities, and a thick plume of smoke is visible over the city.

The “Aksaykardandetal” plant has facilities for a full cycle of metalworking, stamping, and heat treatment of metal. This technological profile allows the plant to manufacture transmission components, drive shafts, and parts for Russian special-purpose and military equipment.

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Source: Exilenova+.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked the Yandex data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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