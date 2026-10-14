In Kyiv, Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia — an aggressor state — attacked a power plant with a ballistic missile on Tuesday evening, and that Ukraine received no advance warning of the launch from its Western allies. According to him, Ukrainian systems detected the missiles only when they were already approaching the capital.

“This is absolutely unfair: when they destroy our infrastructure, and Ukraine does not even receive early warnings about ballistic missile launches,” Zelenskyy said. As The Guardian reports, US officials had warned their Ukrainian counterparts the day before that the administration of US President Donald Trump could halt intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Casualties from strike on residential building

Two people were killed and another 21 were injured as a result of another strike on a multi-storey residential building in Kyiv, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Fires broke out in apartments, while rescuers evacuated residents and extinguished the flames.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements on intelligence sharing

Donald Trump denied that intelligence sharing with Ukraine had stopped. He told journalists that the United States was helping Ukraine and providing it with intelligence while working with Kyiv and Moscow to end the war.

Zelenskyy also said that he had proposed new talks with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. In his evening address, he confirmed Ukraine’s support for the energy truce proposed by Trump, provided that Russia complies with it. According to the president, the Ukrainian side submitted proposals to the United States regarding possible future meetings and talks.

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