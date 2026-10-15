Flash explained why Russia is collecting videos of Geran drone strikes

Russia is likely collecting video footage of strikes by “Geran” attack drones to test the effectiveness of optical recognition and target-acquisition algorithms in real combat conditions. Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov, an expert in radio technology, explained this possible purpose behind the video collection.

“In many Telegram channels, the enemy is asking traitors to film Geran drone strikes and send the footage in exchange for a reward. They hadn’t asked for this for four years, but suddenly it’s become so important,” Beskrestnov notes.

According to him, this may be related to the use of optical target recognition and guidance systems on Russian attack drones.

“It’s important for the enemy to understand, based on videos of the drones’ approach, how the algorithms work in combat conditions,” explained Beskrestnov.

In this regard, he stressed the importance of not disclosing information about the results of Russian strikes, urging citizens not to film or publish such videos.

“You can see how important and necessary this is to the enemy,” Beskrestnov emphasized.

This opinion was expressed by Sergey Beskrestnov (Flash), a special advisor to the President, on Facebook.

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