A warehouse caught fire in Kyiv's Svyatoshynsky District after a drone crashed

A warehouse caught fire in the Svyatoshynsky District of Kyiv after a drone crashed. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Earlier reports indicated that the drone was flying toward Volynska and Zhuliany at a low altitude. It was later confirmed that it had crashed.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Satellites captured the aftermath of a strike on the Russian airfield in Borisoglebsk.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a Rubicon unit and a launch base for Russian drones.

Zelenskyy stated that monthly losses among Russian troops have reached 43,000 personnel.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 13, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,650 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released updated data on Russian military losses as of October 14, 2026. Total losses since the start of the war have amounted to approximately 1,557,350 personnel.

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