A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties

On the morning of October 15 in Poltava, a Russian drone struck near an educational institution. The attack damaged windows, and there were casualties.

“An enemy drone strike was recorded near a school. The blast wave damaged the windows of the school. The children and staff were in a shelter and were not injured,” Dyakivnych said.

There is also one reported casualty.

Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing. Details are being clarified.

Updated at 12:26 p.m.

Three people are now known to have been injured. They have been hospitalized and are receiving all necessary medical care.



The attack also damaged the school building, an apartment building, three private homes, an administrative building, and four cars.



Cleanup efforts are ongoing.

This was reported with reference to a Telegram post by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier recounted the death of nearly his entire family following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Following a Russian missile strike on a private home in the village of Radushne in the Kryvyi Rih region on July 30, only the family dog, named Rocky, was rescued from the rubble. The dog was rescued by a journalist from the local publication “Svoi Kryvyi Rih.” The rest of the members of the Voronov family, who had many children, died as a result of the attack.

Read us on