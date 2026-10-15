The number of casualties from a Russian drone attack has risen in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the number of people injured in the Russian drone attack on October 15 has risen to six. The strike hit the Pecherskyi district of the capital.

"This morning, an enemy drone crashed into the courtyard of a residential building in the Pechersk district. As of 12:10 p.m., six people are known to have been injured. Four of the injured—a 68-year-old man and three women, aged 24, 49, and 64—have been hospitalized," the statement said.

Debris and the blast wave damaged residential buildings, two educational institutions, and about 20 vehicles.

Rescue workers, medical personnel, and police investigative teams are on the scene, continuing to document the consequences of the Russian Federation’s military crimes.

The Kyiv police reported this on Telegram.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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